Equine Assisted Development picking up the pieces in wake of barn fire

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Equine Assisted Development, a Kentwood nonprofit whose barn was damaged in a fire Wednesday evening, is seeking help from those who are able to help care for their horses.

The faith-based organization uses its horses as therapy to help West Michigan residents cope with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

No one was harmed as a result of the fire, but the nonprofit’s owners are requesting help while they pick up the pieces.

“We are so grateful to everyone in the local community here in Michigan and beyond that has reached out in effort to support us during this difficult time,” says Marketing Strategist Nicole Zaagman. “Currently, our immediate needs for the horses are met, and gratefully, they were all safe; nothing happened to them."

If you would like to help, visit their GoFundMe page. We’re told funds will go toward continuing their operations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Click here for more on Equine Assisted Development.

