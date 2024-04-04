Emmanuel Hospice looks for volunteers in greater Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers to provide companionship and support to patients in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The organization is in particular need of volunteers in the northern regions of the metropolitan area, specifically in Belmont, Greenville, Rockford and Sparta.

Additionally, it needs volunteers to support patients near the lakeshore, especially in Holland.

Volunteers can serve Emmanuel Hospice in several ways, including making bereavement calls, capturing patient’s life stories, supporting office needs and providing companionship with certified pet visitors.

Other volunteer opportunities include assisting with community outreach, knitting, card-making and patient/family support.

“Volunteers are essential to our mission of providing exceptional end-of-life care,” Emmanuel Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Holly Salas said. “They help bring moments of comfort, joy and dignity to help our patients focus on living life to the fullest while in hospice care. We’re looking for people who have a heart for supporting others during particularly challenging times.”

Emmanuel Hospice says it works to match the unique skills and interests of prospective volunteers with the right opportunity to ensure each volunteer receives a tailored area of assignment.

Volunteer hopefuls must undergo a criminal background check, as well as a tuberculosis screening.

Then, they will complete a self-paced, six-hour course online to familiarize themselves with hospice care and end-of-life issues.

