'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.

The governor addressed democratic canvassers telling them their work is far from over with the November election less than 100 days away.

She also encouraged people to hit the polls to cast their ballots.

"Elections have consequences," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "We have seen that front and center whether it is keeping our kids safe in schools or it is around our efforts to limit our carbon footprint and address climate change or simple acts of reproductive rights or voting rights. It is all very much in flux. These are consequences of past elections that is why this one is no different. In fact, the stakes might just even be higher," said said.

Gov. Whitmer visited the Kent County Democratic Party's headquarters to kick off her campaign. She highlighted many of the things she said she accomplished during her time in office.

"I’ve just signed my fourth balanced bipartisan budget that makes historic investment in education, closing the skills gap. We have landed 25,000 auto jobs and 100,000 more people have childcare today because of the work that we have done," said Gov. Whitmer.

She also focused on one of the most recently talked about issues like the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, and her granted restraining order which temporarily stops county prosecutors from enforcing that ban.

"I’m going to stay focused on the issues that really matter to people including protecting women’s ability to make their own healthcare decisions. Yesterday was just another stark reminder that this is a very precarious and important moment that we can not take anything for granted. I will continue to protect voting rights, reproductive rights, civil rights, workers’ rights, etc," said Gov. Whitmer.

Whitmer also criticized the GOP candidates for governor for their rhetoric, saying they contributed to "fears and anxieties" about election security.

"Every person who is running for governor on the other side of the aisle, they are all conspiracy theorists when it comes to whether or not this last election was real. It was. It was fairly counted and that is how we operate in this country. We have to protect it because that too is precarious in these moments," said Gov. Whitmer.

She said she'll continue to run her race and focus on what matters to the people in Michigan.

"I am eager to tell my record and to pull people into this moment. This isn’t about partisanship. This is about where we are going to be as a state and how strong our economy is going to be and how people can live a prosperous, good quality of life here that is what it is all about," said Gov. Whitmer.

Whitmer was running unopposed in Tuesday's primary election. She has already raised more money than any of the GOP candidates.