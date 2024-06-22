Egypt Valley Country Club ballroom ceiling collapses

ADA, Mich. — The ceiling in a second-floor ballroom collapsed at a West Michigan country club early Friday evening.

The Ada Township Fire Department and Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the Egypt Valley Country Club, located at 7333 Knapp St. NE in Ada, just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Nobody was in the ballroom at the time of the collapse.

"It was an interior suspended ceiling which came down for an undetermined reason," Ada Township fire chief David Murray told FOX 17. "With the collapse the fire protection system was pulled down, causing water damage."

A wedding rehearsal was scheduled for the ballroom later Friday night followed by a wedding on Saturday.

"The building is solid," Murray said. "A large portion of the building is still in operation."

He said there were no injuries to the building's occupants, firefighters or deputies.

Murray said the Egypt Valley employees "performed excellent, turning off water and electrical to the affected areas."

The cause for the collapse is unknown, according to Murray.

