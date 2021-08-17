EGRPS announces new mitigation efforts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Public Schools (EGRPS) announced new mitigation efforts, including a mask mandate, after Kent County Health Department (KCHD) issued their warning about uprising COVID-19 cases.

According to EGRPS East Grand Rapids has a 96% vaccination rate and will encourage children under 12 to take the vaccine once they become eligible.

Among the new efforts is required mask use for EGR employees and students in preschool to 6th grade indoors, continued social distancing, ventilation, and fresh air in classrooms, contact tracing, and more.

The full letter address was from Superintendent Heidi S. Kattula and can be found online

