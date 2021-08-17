Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

EGRPS announces new mitigation efforts

Some of which include masks mandates
items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
School bus driver shortage
Posted at 9:41 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 21:54:33-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Public Schools (EGRPS) announced new mitigation efforts, including a mask mandate, after Kent County Health Department (KCHD) issued their warning about uprising COVID-19 cases.

According to EGRPS East Grand Rapids has a 96% vaccination rate and will encourage children under 12 to take the vaccine once they become eligible.

Among the new efforts is required mask use for EGR employees and students in preschool to 6th grade indoors, continued social distancing, ventilation, and fresh air in classrooms, contact tracing, and more.

The full letter address was from Superintendent Heidi S. Kattula and can be found online

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time