EDUCATING EDUCATORS: School workers undergo youth mental health training

(WXMI) — Kids and teenagers are being diagnosed with more mental health conditions, especially depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The organization says one in six children will develop a mental health condition. They add 50% of all chronic mental health conditions start before 14, with 75% happening before 24.

It’s important to pick up on symptoms or warning signs early, as early treatment can make a difference.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) hosted a training session on what to watch out for and how to react. More than 80 safety personnel from the Kent Intermediate School District (KISD) participated in the event, which the Hope Network helped organize.

It’s important for school officials — not just counselors — to know the care a student needs when they are suffering from a mental health condition.

“Students typically aren't going to come to you and tell you that they're feeling overwhelmed or they're feeling anxious,” says Hope Network Senior Director of Learning, Development & DEI Floyd Booker. “So we are equipping, you know, individuals who normally don't work in that capacity as a counselor, but to provide them with the insight as to recognize that these behaviors aren't really just about a kid being bad or misbehaving but a symptom or a sign of a potential crisis or a mental health crisis that's going on.”

Floyd adds the Hope Network has trained other school district in the area, saying more students will receive the support they need if more school officials know how to recognize the signs.

