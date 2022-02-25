Edmore man killed in head-on crash in Kent County

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 32-year-old Edmore man is dead after a head-on crash in Oakfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened Thursday around 11 p.m. along Lincoln Lake Avenue, just south of 16 Mile Road.

Deputies say the 32-year-old Edmore man was heading northbound when his vehicle crashed into a southbound car driven by a Rockford man.

The Edmore man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and his passenger, a 77-year-old Rockford woman suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are still trying to piece together what happened leading up to the deadly crash.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.