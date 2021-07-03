East Grand Rapids restaurant asks people to be patient, reminding people of worker shortage

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen, the servers’ shirts say it all.

The East Grand Rapids restaurant is short staffed.

“Easily at times [we] have had 20 servers,” said Brienne Postema, co-owner. “Right now we only have about six.”

As COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, businesses in West Michigan have struggled to fill open positions.

Postema believes a number of workers left the hospitality industry in search of a profession that offered more stability or allowed them to work from home.

The lack of workers is forcing Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen to close down up to two days a week and limit its capacity. Postema says her staff bought the t-shirts late last month in hopes that customers would be more understanding of the delayed service.

“The majority of people are wonderful; the majority of people come out, and we’re very up-front and honest with people,” said Postema.

Postema says it’s a needed reminder as the area prepares for its first “post-pandemic” celebration.

“Everybody’s ready to go back out,” said Postema. “We really want to be there to serve them, but it takes time to get to the right spot, to make sure everybody gets the good experience when they go out and the staff itself doesn’t get squished and smashed.”

To apply for a job at Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube