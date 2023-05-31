East Grand Rapids joining DTE Energy's CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of East Grand Rapids has announced that it will participate in DTE Energy’s CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program. The city will be the first municipality in the city to join the program.

DTE Energy’s CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program provides participants with a cleaner energy source for a monthly fee. The program uses renewable natural gas produced by carbon offsets from Michigan forests.

East Grand Rapids has implemented several sustainability programs, initiatives, and infrastructure development to address its carbon footprint and environmental impact. They include earning a Tree City USA designation by the Arbor Day Foundation, implementing a food scrap compositing program for residents, improving bicycle access and rideability with the Mobility-Bike Action Plan, and installing solar arrays on all city-owned buildings.

East Grand Rapids has goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.

“This is another step in the right direction toward a cleaner and greener future for East Grand Rapids,” said Mayor Katie Favale. “We are excited to partner with DTE in this exciting program to achieve our sustainability and carbon neutrality goals.”

“The City of East Grand Rapids is proud to be the first municipality in the state to participate in DTE Energy’s CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program and be a leader in sustainability,” said City Manager Shea Charles. “We are delighted to implement this program and continue to be a trusted steward of our environment. By proactively addressing our carbon footprint, we are helping to make East Grand Rapids a wonderful place for future generations.”

More information on the program can be found on DTE Energy’s website.

