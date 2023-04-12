East Grand Rapids holding Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of East Grand Rapids has announced that it will be holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department (770 Lakeside Drive SE).

On April 22, community members can drop off unused and expired prescription medications in the lobby of the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department. The department is permitted to collect a wide variety of prescription medications, including opioids.

Those who are unable to participate in the event can dispose of prescription medication in a drop box in the department’s lobby Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The department also hosts a Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the fall as part of its annual open house.

Last year, the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department collected nearly 2,000 pounds of medication. Since 2018, the department has collected more than 6,000 pounds, putting it in the top 1% of collection sites in the country.

“Spring is the perfect time to clean out your medicine cabinet, nightstand and any other place in your home where unused or expired prescription medications are stored,” said East Grand Rapids Public Safety Chief Mark Herald. “Our Drug Take Back Day event offers residents and community members a secure and anonymous way to properly dispose of these medications. This, in turn, helps keep our community safe by decreasing the chances of misuse and environmental contamination.”

The East Grand Rapids Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 22.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube