East GR sidewalk art sheds light on importance of storm drains

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sidewalks in East Grand Rapids are looking more vibrant thanks to local artists!

City officials say the citywide art project is made possible by a collaboration with Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts and a $25,000 grant the Meijer Foundation.

The project, approved during a City Commission meeting in May, is meant to emphasize the role storm drains play in keeping our water clean.

The artwork was made with environmentally friendly paint, according to the city of East Grand Rapids.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new pieces to our city,” says Mayor Katie Favale. “They are the work of talented local artists who are supported by a well-respected nonprofit organization. These installations help beautify our community and serve as an important reminder that environmental stewardship, art and creativity can bring people together.”

We’re told the project can be viewed near the city’s stormwater drains below:

750 Lake Dr. SE (“Pink Flower” by Avery Bishop)

698 Laurel Ave. SE (“Fish and Patterns” by Devin DuMond)

698 Lakeside Dr. SE (“Artwork” by Frances Dykema)

1951 Wealthy St. SE (“Surfer” by Phill Ferguson)

2011 San Lu Rae Dr. SE (“Colorful Fish” by Claire Fisher)

509 Manhattan Road SE (“Fish and Flower” by Linseed Frederick)

650 Lakeside Dr. SE (“Water Swirl” by Tyler Genthe)

221 Lake Dr. SE (“Person in Raincoat Holding an Umbrella” by Lindsey Katzman)

2500 Boston St. SE (“Loon Swimming on a Lake” by Gus Medema)

2425 Lake Dr. SE (“Fish Swimming in Water” by Maialen Murua)

1799 Wealthy St. SE (“Koi Fish” by Francis Schafer)

2162 Wealthy St. SE (“Butterflies and Flowers” by Kristine Vander Velde)

2325 Hall St. SE (“Octopus” [work in progress] by Aleigha VanStee”)

2915 Hall St. SE (“Floral Vines” by Amnestie VerDuin)

2614 Reeds Lake Blvd. SE (Coming soon!)

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts

Visit Lions and Rabbits online for more information about the program.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube