Dutton man dies in fatal industrial accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a fatal industrial accident that occurred in Cascade Township this morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the accident occurred in the area of Sysco Court and 36th Street.

David Heintz, 64, from Dutton was killed after a crane fell and landed on top of him, the sheriff’s office tells us.

Heintz’s coworkers removed him from the crane and applied first aid before medical professionals made an unsuccessful attempt to revive him, authorities say.

We’re told the victim was pronounced dead soon after.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube