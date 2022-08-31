Dutton Fire urges more to apply for first responder positions amid US shortage

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Dutton Fire Department (DFD) is raising awareness for the nationwide shortage of first responders after crews were unable to send aid to a Kent County crash victim for an estimated 60 minutes Tuesday evening.

We’re told that person had sustained Med I injuries in the crash and was ultimately taken to the hospital in someone else’s car due to the absence of ambulances in the area.

Firefighters say ambulances are crucial not just to transport people experiencing medical injuries to the hospital but to administer care to them along the way, something that can’t be done as effectively in the back of a common vehicle.

“We are in the midst of a critical nationwide shortage of first responders,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “There are a number of causes, plenty of places to point fingers, and blame to spare. But it doesn’t solve the problem. People need help. Your neighbors need help.”

Fire officials urge those wishing to make a difference in their community to apply for positions at their local fire department, EMS provider or law enforcement agencies.

“If you’re not sure where you’d fit in or where to start, just ask,” DFD adds. “Whatever you’re interested in, we can at least give you some info and point you in the right direction.”

