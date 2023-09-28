Dutton Elementary hosts groundbreaking for new school building

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia Community Schools broke ground Wednesday evening on what will become the new Dutton Elementary School.

The new 60,000-square-foot building will be in a greener, more open space, compared to its current location filled with commotion on 68th Street.

Construction will cost around $40 million, which comes from bond funding.

The district also received $40,000 Wednesday from Amazon, which will go toward a new playground that will be accessible for all students, regardless of their abilities.

District leaders also say this new building will have air conditioning— something missing in the current building.

Right now, Dutton Elementary has 300 students, but this new building is expected to fit up to 450 students.

“To be able to enhance our facilities and provide a new elementary school in a safer location, as well, we’re super excited,” Dutton Elementary School Principal Shawn Veitch said. “Our staff at Dutton Elementary is top notch. We all work together to support one another, and ultimately, to support and take care of our kids.”

“I just feel really great for the staff, for the students, for the families of Dutton Elementary,” Caledonia Community Schools Superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer added. “It’s our school that’s needed replacement for the longest.”

The district hopes to open the new Dutton Elementary by fall of 2025.

Meanwhile, district leaders haven’t announced what will happen to the old building.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube