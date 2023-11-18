Duke & Dame: How to make a fall sangria for the holiday season using salted caramel whiskey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a good way to spice up the holiday season and your fall drink selection, Duke & Dame might be the answer you're looking for.

The company started as an idea between friends at a bar in south Florida. The two, including Co-Founder Amani Macaulay, said they wanted to redefine the whiskey drinking experience with the liquor's popularity growing. That's why they created Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey.

Macaulay says his whiskey offers amazing flavor without sacrificing the quality and complexity typically associated with premium whiskeys.

The company's whiskey as they describe it "has a robust salted caramel flavor and just the right amount of sweetness". They say the whiskey can be sipped neat or enjoyed in a cocktail.

Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey is distilled and bottled in South Florida but is available in select liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Michigan as well as Florida and New York.