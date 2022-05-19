Driver, infant seriously injured after crash in Wyoming involving semi

WYOMING, Mich. — A driver and an infant were seriously injured in an early-morning crash with a semi-truck.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Burlingame Avenue SW.

Police say the semi was eastbound on 28th Street and hit a car that was northbound on Burlingame Avenue.

The department says the driver of the car and an infant were trapped in the car and had to be extricated. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, a third vehicle was also hit while waiting to turn left onto Burlingame Avenue. That driver and the driver of the semi were not hurt.

28th Street was closed at Burlingame for several hours while crews investigated. The road reopened around 9:30 a.m.

