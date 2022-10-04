Watch Now
Driver hospitalized with critical injuries following serious crash on I-96

Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 16:16:13-04

ALTO, Mich. — A motorist is critically hurt after a serious crash on I-96 in Alto Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at Alden Nash Avenue before 1 p.m.

We’re told a box truck made its way onto an eastbound entrance ramp when it entered the path of a northbound SUV.

The SUV driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for critical injuries, troopers say.

The other driver was unharmed, but their passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

