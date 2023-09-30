Driver flees after SUV strikes Cannonsburg shop

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver fled and was eventually identified after his car hit a business in Cannonsburg early Saturday morning.

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office and Cannon Township Fire Department responded to a report of an SUV crashing into the Cannonsburg Bottle Shop, located at 8011 Cannonsburg Road NE in the village of Cannonsburg. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered evidence of injuries but the driver had fled the scene.

About an hour after search efforts began, deputies received word that the driver had shown up at an area hospital with injuries.

The driver was identified as a 39-year-old Cannon Township man and deputies said alcohol may be a contributing factor in the collision.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The case will be reviewed for charges by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

