Dread holiday shopping? This West Michigan family has the solution

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — We caught up with one family in West Michigan who says they have the solution for those who dread holiday shopping.

They've been doing it for three generations!

"Thanksgiving dinner is about the food, then we game plan,” says Molly Bogaurdas. “Where we're going, who needs what, where has the best deals, and the van. We have a prison van."

You read that right: a prison van.

The family bought an old 15-passenger van from the jail so they could carry out a family tradition in style.

Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville was packed with people searching for the best deals.

This group of women plans to be at it for 36 hours. They leave their husbands out of it so they don't know how much money they spend.

The tradition took a pause during COVID, but now they’re back at it.

This year, they’re grateful for more memories — and a tradition — that lives on.

"So they come over, and we get to hang with ‘em all day,” says Marcy Bazinau. “The guys go hunting, and we go shopping.”

It's easy to see how much fun they're having, and these ladies hope their love of Black Friday shopping will inspire other families to pick up a similar tradition too.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube