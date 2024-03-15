'Downtown Grandville' Facebook page hacked, new page created

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Downtown Grandville Facebook page, which has 5,000 likes, has been taken over by hackers. Strange and often suggestive images started surfacing on the page about a week ago.

A new page has been created to replace the old one, called Downtown GRANDville. People are encourage to "like" and "follow" this new page instead of the old one.

The old page also features some live streaming of video games, some lasting up to two hours.

FOX 17 spoke with the mayor of Grandville, who says he was out of town when people started texting him asking him what was going on with the page.

“There were people asking me is this something from the city of Grandville? Obviously not, no. We’ve been hacked. Obviously not what the city of Grandville wants on their page,” Mayor Steve Maas said.

The good news is, the city's website was not affected, but the mayor has a message for the hacker.

“My first thought was, 'don’t these people have anything better to do?'” Maas said. “I have a list of volunteer opportunities.”

