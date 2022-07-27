Doggie daycare opens in northeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new daycare for dogs is now open in Grand Rapids!

Good Dog GR was established to cater to the needs of dog owners in the area.

We’re told the dog daycare’s co-owners are well versed in grooming and caring for dogs of all breeds.

“Dogs feel right at home when they are at Good Dog GR,” says Michelle Brown and Jeff Young. “The dogs do not have to play with each other if they do not want to. They will have as much time as they want outside their suite, except for nap and bedtime, enjoying one-on-one attention with our staff, strolls around our indoor track, playing catch or cuddle time.”

The daycare can be found at 4550 Plainfield Ave and is open seven days a week, the company tells us.

Hours are posted as follows:

Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Weekends: By appointment only.

Good Dog GR says grooming services are available Mondays through Wednesdays and on Fridays.

Visit their website for more information.

