Dog Park opens in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids dogs are finally getting their own place to play

Located right at Remington Park near the Reeds Lake walking trail, the dog park is now open for barks.

Dog parks in cities are becoming more prominent. According to a study by the Trust for Public Land, there has been a 40% increase in dog park developments since 2009.

Director of East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, Derek Melville said it was one of their top priorities when conducting a master plan back in 2020.

"We have a lot of community members that have you know, pets and furry friends they want to get out and recreate with," said Melville.

Fortunately for taxpayers, they won't be seeing a heavy lift for the costs of the dog park. The property was already owned by the city and was funded as part of a 2020 millage.

"It was really a low-impact construction process, which did help keep the cost down," said Melville.

On top of having a new place for furry friends to play, East Grand Rapids hopes to see more neighbors getting out, being active, and connecting with their neighbors.

The over 1.5-acre park features a wide spectrum of dog-related amenities, offering an on-site dog wash, enclosed off-leash areas for small and large dogs, and even a dog-friendly drinking fountain.

It's open to the public and the City asks dog owners to follow the posted rules and regulations.



Owners are responsible for the actions of their dogs. If reasonable control is not possible do not enter enclosed areas.

All dogs must wear a collar and current registration tags and be properly licensed, be healthy, and have current vaccinations to enter the dog park.

Owners must clean up after their dogs. Waste stations have been included in the park for your convenience.

Before entering, please be sure your dog is calm and balanced. Many dogs would benefit from a long walk before entering the enclosure.

Do not enter the second gate with the leash on your dog.

Both gates must be closed and latched after entering or exiting the area.

Under no circumstance should dogs be left unattended at the dog park

There is a limit of 3 dogs per adult user in each enclosed area at any one time.

No puppies under 16 weeks, dogs in heat or showing aggressive behaviors are allowed in the enclosures.

Children under 15 years old are not permitted without adult supervision.

The full list of rules can be found posted at the entrance of Remington Park.



Remington Dog Park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.