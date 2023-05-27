Dispatch: 7 departments respond to Sparta house fire

SPARTA, Mich. — At least seven fire departments responded to a large house fire in Sparta, according to Kent County Dispatch Authority.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday about large plumes of smoke and explosion sounds reportedly coming from a home in the 1900 block of 15 Mile Road.

Seven different departments responded to the fire.

FOX 17

Dispatch says a large house caught on fire and it’s possible other nearby structures were involved.

Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire before 4 p.m. and reopen the road.

It's not clear yet what started the fire, nor do we know the extend of the damage, but dispatch says there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to bring you updated information.

