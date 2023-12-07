Director Mark Herald to retire from East Grand Rapids Public Safety in March

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public Safety Director Mark Herald is retiring after 40 years in law enforcement.

The city of East Grand Rapids says Mark served the community for the last 21 years of his career. He became public safety director in 2006 after four years as deputy director.

“It has been a true honor serving the residents of East Grand Rapids and working with City staff,” says Mark. “I am extremely proud of all the officers and civilian members of the department. They treat residents and visitors with dignity and respect, truly putting people first – and it shows. I feel truly fortunate to have served as chief for nearly two decades.”

We’re told EGR has been one of the state’s safest municipalities with populations over 10,000 since 2006. Mark helped the department adopt its Drug Takeback Day, which has collected and disposed of nearly 7,000 pounds of unwanted medication in the last five years.

Mark is also credited with overseeing the establishment of the Kent County Crisis Intervention Team and securing the city during President Gerald R. Ford’s funeral.

“We thank Chief Herald for his dedication to East Grand Rapids over the years and wish him all the best in this well-deserved retirement,” says City Manager Shea Charles. “His work in building positive relationships with residents and leading community engagement opportunities has resulted in increased transparency, more equitable outcomes and enhanced safety in our community and beyond.”

Mark's last day will be March 6. A national search for a new director is underway.

