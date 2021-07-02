Watch
DEVELOPING: Water rescue underway in Plainfield Twp.

Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:39:21-04

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A water rescue is underway in Plainfield Township after officials say a man jumped off the Jupiter Street Bridge.

Kent County Dispatch says crews responded to a call about a man jumping off the Jupiter Street Bridge around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch says the caller reported a man wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt jumped off the bridge but did not resurface. Witnesses say the man had been pacing back and forth on the bridge before jumping.

Emergency crews are on scene searching the water.

This story is developing and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

