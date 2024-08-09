4 teens, 2 adults hurt in crash near Gerald Ford Int'l Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich — Emergency crews responded to a crash near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Thursday evening.

The crash happened at 44th Street and Patterson Avenue at around 8 p.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

We're told four teens were traveling south on Patterson Avenue when they tried to turn into the airport. That was when they were hit by a northbound vehicle with two adults inside.

KCSO says the northbound vehicle caught fire. All six people were hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

KCSO credits the Kentwood Police Department, Cascade Fire Department and Merl's Towing for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube