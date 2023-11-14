Detroit man dies months before trial for Kentwood teen's murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Detroit man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Kentwood teen in 2018 has died while awaiting trial.

Gerald Bennett was indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations he was hired to kill 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya.

Quinn James, the man who reportedly hired Bennett, was convicted in February 2019.

Bennett faced charges for conspiracy to commit murder for hire, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping a minor and soliciting violence.

A recent court filing obtained by FOX 17 says a motion was filed to dismiss those charges due to Bennett’s death, which occurred “on or about” Monday. He was reportedly hospitalized for cancer treatment Nov. 7.

Bennett’s trial was scheduled to begin February 2024.

