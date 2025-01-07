Detroit Lions roll into West Michigan with fan-based bus tour

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Following the Detroit Lions' big win on Sunday, the team is rolling into the playoffs in a big blue bus.

With roughly two weeks before the next game, the Lions organization wants to connect with fans across the state by taking their tour bus to a new city daily.

The Lions kicked off their "We Want More" tour at Campus Martius in Detroit on Monday and will make a different stop each day for the remainder of the week.

The outside of the bus is decked out with team merchandise, photo ops, and games, for fans to interact with.

The big blue bus will be rolling through Michigan with long-time tour bus driver and Lions fan, Hurricane Heathfield, at the helm.

According to the Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing, the bus tour is designed to both celebrate the fans and give back to them.

The tour bus will make its' next stop in West Michigan in Plainfield Township on Tuesday, at The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

From there, it will make its way to Ann Arbor on Wednesday and will complete the tour in Winsor, Ontario on Friday.

