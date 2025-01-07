How Ferris Coffee brewed its Detroit Lions-themed 'Den Blend'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gritty as all get out, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell led the NFL during the regular season in aggressiveness on fourth down. Based off his now-infamous coffee order, he also likely led the league in caffeine.

It's only fitting for his team to have an official coffee sponsor.

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell has to have the most absurd coffee order of all time.



Two venti coffees from Starbucks with two espresso shots in each is more than 1,100 mg of caffeine.



That's the equivalent of drinking 10 Red Bulls...every single morning.pic.twitter.com/Y1JGZckke3 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 4, 2021

Based in Grand Rapids, Ferris Coffee and Nut Co. is in the first year of a three-year partnership with the Detroit Lions, marked by its Den Blend Dark Roast, a collaboration between the two family-owned companies.

"I think Detroit—Motor City—it's fueled by coffee, said AJ Willet, product development manager at Ferris Coffee. "For us, it's about creating a coffee that embodies our brand, but at the same time compliments the everyday Lions coffee drinker."

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

A two-bean blend, the coffee derives its beans from Brazil and Costa Rica. If Willet could use only three words to describe its taste, he'd pick bold, grit and everyman.

"There are flavor notes that embody heavy sweetness, caramelization," Willet said. "Those two things are what we would want to categorize as 'everyman.'"

By design, Willet's three words could also be used to describe the Dan Campbell-led Lions.

"Tragedy," said Willet, referencing losing seasons of old. "All the way up to this redeeming story."

"There's some nostalgia to it," he said. "Watching the game with your grandparents and the coffee they would historically be drinking."

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

Before the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Lions reached out to Ferris Coffee about a potential partnership. The Grand Rapids company agreed.

"There are things that even non-fans know about Dan Campbell," said Sarah Eyk, director of marketing. "He goes for it on fourth down, he's a little eccentric in his plays, and the guy loves coffee."

Holly Campbell | Instagram

By the time the Lions were beating division rivals by double digits, the Den Blend Dark Roast was flying off the shelves at Ferris Coffee. Since its release, it's accounted for 15% of sales at Ferris' Seward Avenue store and 30% of online sales.

Sold in 12 oz. bags and specialty collector's tins, the blend is available online, at grocery stores across Michigan and at Ferris coffee shops. A two-pound, full-bean option is also sold at Michigan Costco locations.

"It's still very surreal to see the Lions logo next to the Ferris Coffee logo," Eyk said. "Everyone here takes great pride in it. From the top down, everyone's really excited to be a part of this partnership."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube