Despite controversies, Forest Hills Public Schools hosts peaceful meeting for board candidates

ADA, Mich. — In a community that's seen a lot of controversy in recent months, with heated debates about issues like masking, critical race theory, and DEI programs, Forest Hills Public Schools enjoyed a surprisingly peaceful discussion on Wednesday.

"Support FHS," a parent-led volunteer organization, hosted a meeting at the Roselle Park Bulilding Ada, giving community the chance to learn more about potential school board candidates.

There are currently four openings on the school board at FHPS. On the November ballot, ten people are running for three available six-year terms and three people are running for a partial term that lasts until December 2024.

With more than half the seats up for election, there's a possibility for significant chance on the school board. Each potential member says they recognize the impact they can make on the school district.

Parents and the public heard from twelve of the thirteen candidates on Wednesday. Doug Lee was the only candidate who did not sign off on being recorded.

The school board hopefuls discussed a number of topics, including how they feel about FHPS student readiness for secondary education and budget.

There was also a lightning-round type of response. When candidates were asked about whether LGBTQ students or educators should be able to identify as such at school, they were only allowed to answer "yes or no."

This school board has faced multiple controversial discussions on topics like that throughout the years. Anticipating the potential contentious moments, a security guards and two sheriff deputes were on hand tonight.

But during the two hours, candidates remained civil to each other despite opposing viewpoints.

Election Day is November 8th, with Forest Hills Public Schools being one of dozens of school boards on the ballot this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube