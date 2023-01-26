Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery

Alpine Township armed robbery suspect.png
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Alpine Township armed robbery suspect.png
Alpine Township armed robbery suspect
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 14:38:18-05

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m.

We’re told the suspect demanded money while holding a handgun.

Alpine Township armed robbery suspect.png

Those with knowledge as to the suspect’s identity are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered