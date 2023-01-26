Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m.

We’re told the suspect demanded money while holding a handgun.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Those with knowledge as to the suspect’s identity are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

