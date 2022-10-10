Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from an elderly woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in a store parking lot on Marketplace Drive.

We’re told a younger Black male in a winter coat ran up to a 70-year-old woman from Kentwood and grabbed her purse from her cart while she unloaded groceries.

The suspect fled in a Kia that was reported stolen and later made transactions with the victim’s credit cards at nearby retailers, authorities say.

Deputies suspect a handful of individuals were involved in similar robberies that have occurred since the summertime.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are asked to connect with authorities by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The sheriff’s office advises the public to be mindful of their surroundings and to keep their possessions in sight while out shopping.

