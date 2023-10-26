Deputies: Suspect in custody after running from Sparta traffic stop

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after deputies say he ran away from an attempted traffic stop in Sparta Thursday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident happened in the area of Donna and Clark streets.

We're told Sparta police aided in the search. Meanwhile, deputies say they communicated with Sparta Area Schools as the situation unfolded.

Deputies assure the public there was no targeted threat but a large police presence ensued while the search was in progress.

The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says the incident began with a tip concerning a fugitive in the 400 block of State Street.

We're told the fugitive was discovered in the passenger seat of a white car.

Officers tried to arrest the suspect after executing a traffic stop when the suspect ran off, according to SPD.

Police say the suspect was found inside a porta potty after a 90-minute search. He is described as a 31-year-old Stanton man.

SPD says the man was arrested on multiple warrants and for resisting and obstruction.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube