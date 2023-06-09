Deputies: Plainfield Twp. man arrested for OWI after hitting pole, sparking grass fire

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plainfield Township man was arrested following a crash Thursday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of a car swerving across West River Driver near Buth Avenue in Plainfield Township before 10 p.m.

We’re told the vehicle hit a utility pole, knocking it over. The downed power lines then sparked a grass fire, according to KCSO.

Deputies say the driver, a 43-year-old Plainfield Township man, was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. After he was discharged, he was taken into custody for allegedly operating while intoxicated.

Power was knocked out to the area overnight as a result of the crash, authorities tell us.

