Deputies locate 2nd vehicle in Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have found both vehicles they believe were involved in a Gaines Township drive-by shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened near Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told occupants inside a white Jeep and red Kia fired at one another. No one was injured but one car was hit. Several schools were ordered to shelter in place, according to Kentwood Public Schools.

KCSO found the Kia and its owners shortly after investigation began.

READ MORE: Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting prompts Kentwood schools to shelter in place

Deputies say they have since found the Jeep, which was left abandoned in Grand Rapids.

The other people involved in the shooting are still at large.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to call KCSO at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube