CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating after they say two Cedar Springs marijuana dispensaries were broken into over the weekend.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins happened just after midnight on Saturday in Cedar Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first break-in happened at a dispensary along White Creek Avenue.

Deputies responded to an activated burglary alarm and found a door had been broken.

The sheriff’s office says deputies working in the area knew of another dispensary just down the street and went to go check it out.

When deputies arrived at the second dispensary, they saw someone run away from the business, get into a car and take off at a high rate of speed without turning on the vehicle’s lights.

The sheriff’s office says deputies chased after the car until it went out of sight.

The suspects and vehicle appear to be related to both break-ins, deputies say.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

