PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a threat issued to a Plainfield Township school Monday afternoon.

The anonymous threat targeted Belmont Elementary School at around 2 p.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the building was cleared within an hour and is currently safe.

Dispatchers were told via the crisis hotline that a bomb was placed at the school, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) explains. The threat prompted staff and students to evacuate to Plainfield Township Hall, where parents were later instructed to pick up their children.

RPS adds KCSO swept through the school with a bomb-sniffing dog. Nothing was located during the search.

Deputies suspect the threat was a swatting incident, making it the fourth they've responded to since Sunday. We're told the other three targeted individual homes in Plainfield Township and Grand Rapids Township. While none of the threats were deemed credible, KCSO says they will all the taken seriously as investigation continues.

KCSO spoke with FOX 17 regarding the incident. Watch below:

Full interview with KCSO: Deputies investigating threat at Belmont Elementary

