BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a death in Byron Township Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found in a wooded area in the 6200 block of Kenowa Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

It's not yet known if the death is considered suspicious, but KCSO says the road is closed between 60th and 64th while investigation continues.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

