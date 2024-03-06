Watch Now
Deputies investigating 14 car break-ins, 1 theft in Byron Township

Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 15:27:04-05

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are reminding the public to keep valuables out of their cars after 14 vehicles in Byron Township were broken in to Tuesday.

The break-ins all happened near the intersection of 68th Street and Clyde Park Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told one vehicle was stolen and many others had their windows smashed.

Witnesses to suspicious activity are encouraged to call KDPS’s non-emergency number at 616-632-6100, or 911 in the event of emergencies.

