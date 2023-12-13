Deputies: Home invasion suspects targeted high-end homes in Plainfield, Ada townships

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a group of suspects tied to attempted home invasions in Plainfield and Ada townships earlier this year.

Attorney General announced Monday three Chilean nationals were arrested in Indiana. They are believed to be involved in eight high-end residential break-ins since February.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says those suspects has since been charged.

Deputies say the group is connected to a series of home invasions in mid-February. The first happened near Grand River Drive and 5 Mile Road followed by two more in the area of Grand River Drive and Michigan Street days later.

We’re told the group may have used radios and surveillance equipment when planning the break-ins.

