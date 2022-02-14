Deputies: Grand Rapids driver crashes SUV into building

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after they say a 32-year-old Grand Rapids driver crashed into a building.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Monday morning on Alpenhorn Drive NW.

Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on Chasseral Drive and ran the stop sign at Alpenhorn Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the SUV went all the way into the building.

Deputies say the driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies believe alcohol was a contributing factor.