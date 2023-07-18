Deputies arrest Kent Co. man after shots fired, chase, rollover crash

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was arrested, and several others were hurt, after a rollover crash in Montcalm County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it all started just before 11 p.m. Monday when they got a call about shots fired near Chrysler Road NE and 1/2 Mile Lake Road NE in Spencer Township.

Deputies say an argument started between a 36-year-old Edmore man and a 26-year-old Gowan man— they say the men knew each other and the disagreement was about a prior relationship issue.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Gowan man hit the Edmore man with the butt of a long gun before firing several rounds as he tried to get away— The gunfire did not hit any people or vehicles.

The victim was able to get into a car with some other people and take off, but the suspect followed.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says the suspect intentionally rammed into the victim’s vehicle, which caused it to roll several times near Wise Road and Youngman Road in Montcalm County.

Then, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and rolled over, too.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says the victim was thrown from the car— He and his passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies arrested the suspect for felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

His name has not been released as he has yet to appear in court for his arraignment.

