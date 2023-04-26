WATCH: Deputies pursue 4 cars stolen from Rockford area

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after four cars were reportedly stolen from the Rockford area early Wednesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says one resident filed a report after 3:30 a.m. stating someone had stolen their Ford SUV, adding the caller had reason to believe the car was in Cannon Township through information obtained from a tracking app.

We’re told deputies located a number of stolen cars – including the SUV – driving together in Bella Vista.

Responding deputies broke up into two teams in an effort to pursue the vehicles, three of which drove recklessly through the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO says deputies called off their pursuit due to the dangerous nature of the chase. Meanwhile, pursuit with the SUV continued until deputies lost sight of it near US-131 and Leonard Street.

The SUV was later found in Grand Rapids near Caulfield Avenue and Bacon Street, authorities tell us.

Later in the morning, KCSO says reports were filed of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado from Algoma Township. The truck was found in Kalamazoo with no one inside.

We’re told a third car was reported stolen with credit cards used at businesses in Cascade Township. Deputies say an employee filed a report before 7 a.m. of four teenagers in masks attempting to buy merchandise with cards believed to have been stolen. They reportedly took off in a Dodge Durango.

Deputies are still looking for the Dodge Durango as well as a 2022 Lincoln Navigator. All four cars are suspected of being involved with the earlier pursuit.

KCSO notes keys and cash were left inside the cars.

Those with knowledge of the alleged thefts are urged to call deputies at 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

