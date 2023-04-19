Kent County deputies investigating car break-ins at Planet Fitness parking lots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County deputies are reminding people not to keep personal belongings in their cars after suspects smashed out windows and stole items from cars in Planet Fitness parking lots.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects broke into vehicles at Planet Fitness parking lots in Alpine and Byron Townships between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses at both fitness centers told deputies the suspects were three younger men wearing surgical masks with hooded sweatshirts pulled around their faces.

Deputies say the three men smashed out the rear passenger side window of each vehicle and stolen items including credit cards, cash and wedding rings.

The sheriff’s office says some property and a laptop were recovered along US-131 near 44th Street. Deputies say it appears the items were thrown out of a car window.

The suspects left in an SUV after breaking into one vehicle on Alpine Avenue and two vehicles along 68th Street.

Deputies say a common theme was that victims left their purses and other property in their vehicles while inside Planet Fitness.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people to remove personal belongings from their vehicles or to lock them in their trunks.

Anyone with information that could help deputies with their investigation should call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

