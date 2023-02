CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue.

We’re told all three victims are in stable condition.

The at-fault driver is currently at large and was last seen running toward Meijer, deputies add.

KCSO tells us the crash shut down a handful of blocks for several hours.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube