Deputies: 2 teens arrested after chase with 4 stolen cars in Gaines Twp.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens are in custody after deputies pursued four stolen vehicles through Gaines Township early Monday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies spotted three cars pulling into Crossings Apartments at 3:15 a.m. while on patrol. We’re told all three vehicles matched descriptions of cars that had been stolen recently.

Additional units were called in to establish a perimeter when a fourth car passed by. Deputies say that was when the chase started.

KCSO tells us another unit down the road laid down spike strips, hitting three of the cars.

Deputies say they chased one of them northward along Kalamazoo Avenue until it lost control at 28th Street. Two teens, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after a medical evaluation.

Two of the other cars were abandoned and later found, the sheriff’s office explains. One car remains at large, described as a white Ford Fusion.

The other three cars are all Kias, deputies add.

Residents are advised to lock their cars and to refrain from keeping valuable items inside.

Deputies add two more cars were stolen nearby since the above incident.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

