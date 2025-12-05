Deer harvest from firearm season drops for another consecutive year in Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Firearm deer season in Michigan has come to a close and, while a final few hunters may be dragging their feet to report their harvests, conclusions on the season can be drawn.

So, how did hunters do?

Total regular firearm deer harvest (as of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025)



Michigan

2025: 129,733 2024: 136,524 2023: 137,074 2022: 154,940 2021: 196,811

Kent County

2025: 1,422 2024: 1,474 2023: 1,890



For closer, up-to-date look at the Michigan DNR's deer harvest data, click here.

In both Kent County and the state of Michigan, deer harvest totals from regular firearm season continued to decline, though the former's drop was not as precipitous as the latter's.

Still, the state's fourth-largest county will have to pick up the pace if it is to meet its two-year goal of reducing deer-related car crashes by 1,050 and increasing its annual deer harvest by 1,900, a mark recently set by the Kent County Deer Management Coalition.

"Whether it's Grand Rapids, Kentwood or Walker, the deer are there," said Nate Geerts, a store manager at The Outdoorsmen Pro Shop, a West Michigan-based hunting and fishing chain.

"People see them walking down the road. People see them in their backyards," Geerts said. "They get hit by cars. They're lying along the roads. It's a difficult thing."

As for the drop in the harvest, the store manager has a few, familiar theories.

"A lot of hunters hold out for quality bucks versus quantity," he said, also listing old age and out-of-state opportunities as reasons for Michigan's decades-long decline in hunting.

Last month, the deer management coalition released eight recommendations on how to improve the health of Kent County's deer herd and reduce human conflicts with the animal.

Recommendations

Population Management

Urban archery hunting Location-specific deer harvests Hunter recruitment and access to land

Habitat Management

Roadside mowing Native landscaping Establish and enforce bans on deer feeding

Engagement and Planning

Monitor public perception on deer management Plan for long-term deer management



Geerts says access is the easiest way to boost the deer harvest in Michigan, whether by cutting the cost of doe tags or moving the extended late urban archery hunt to earlier in the season.

But access isn't always so easy.

"From a hunter's perspective, the biggest thing would be, you know, to get permission to be able to harvest a deer in somebody's backyard," he said. "It's a tough thing to come up with a resolution."

As a way to manage its deer herd and improve the ratio of bucks to does in the county, Kent County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a doe pole. Click here to learn more.

