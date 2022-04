CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Crews are battling a fire at a house in Cedar Springs.

The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. at a house on Sunset View Drive Northeast.

The fire appears to be restricted to the top floor of the home.

Firefighters and homeowners have pulled vehicles out of the driveway and garage to give firefighters better access.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

