CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews in Kent County are battling a fire at a business in Cascade Township.

The fire is at the Cascade Executive Center located at 6640 28th Street.

Crews battle fire at the Cascade Executive Center on 28th Street.

Details are extremely limited, but smoke can be seen pouring out of the building.

*This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more details.