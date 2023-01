KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of M-6 in Kent County is closed due to a crash involving a semitruck Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the semi collided with a box truck in the westbound lanes near Broadmoor Avenue.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road closure affects the westbound lanes as well as the northbound entrance ramp leading there.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

